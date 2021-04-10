(Video) Salah pounces on loose ball for Villa equaliser as keeper palms away Robertson scorcher

Liverpool scored a second-half leveller after Mo Salah pounced on a loose ball to level the proceedings at Anfield.

The Egyptian took advantage of a ball palmed away by the Villans No.1, from Andy Robertson’s scorching effort on goal, to slot away the Reds’ equaliser.

Following a first-half in which Jurgen Klopp’s men largely dominated throughout, it will come as a great source of relief for the German perhaps fearing yet another defeat at L4.

The No.11’s latest effort takes him up to 19 Premier League goals for the season, back joint-top with Tottenham’s Harry Kane in pursuit of the golden boot.

