‘We must go for everything’ – Klopp outlines Liverpool’s ambitious aim for the rest of the season

Jurgen Klopp has issued a rallying call ahead of his side’s impending clash with Aston Villa this afternoon, saying his Liverpool team “must go for everything” in a bid to end the season on a high, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The Reds have had a mixed bag of results since returning from the international break, dismantling Arsenal in the second-half of their tie to secure a 3-0 victory, before succumbing to a dismal 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

“With the international games now over until the summer, we must go for everything that we can,” the German wrote in the official matchday programme.

“Of course, we want to finish as high as we possibly can in the Premier League but we also know that where we finish is not entirely in our hands anymore.

“The only thing we can do is focus on ourselves and how we play and make sure that we give our best between now and the end of the season. So the message is: let’s go for it.

“We have a tough programme ahead of us but we understand that the only way to achieve what we want to in the rest of the season is by winning football games and that’s what we will be aiming to do.”

There is still a lot to play for, with only three points separating us and a fourth-placed West Ham side, not to mention the second-leg of our meeting with Real Madrid occurring in four days.

This isn’t the season many of us envisioned, particularly not after Liverpool stormed to a first Premier League title in 30 years the prior term, but it doesn’t necessarily have to end on a low.

All things considered, if we at the very least managed to qualify for Europe’s premier competition next year, having been utterly decimated by injuries, we should consider that a quietly applaudable feat.

