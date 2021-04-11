Alan Shearer gushes over “Liverpool’s best player” after Anfield win

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was blown away by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s starring performance in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Speaking to Match of the Day, the Premier League’s all-time leading goal-scorer dubbed the Scouser the Reds’ “best player” and name-checked England manager Gareth Southgate after leaving the full-back out of his latest squad.

“We’re going to talk about him because of his brilliance today, and he’s won the game for Liverpool in front of the watching England manager,” Shearer said.

“He was bright, alert and he produced some very, very good moments. And I thought he was Liverpool’s best player.”

As he has been for a number of weeks now, Trent was on fire against Aston Villa, peppering the opposition back line with crosses throughout the game.

But the creator became the finisher at the Kop End as the full-back rifled an effort into the bottom-right corner of Emi Martinez’s net in the 91st minute.

It was a glorious finish and no doubt the Anfield faithful would have exploded in celebration as Trent wheeled away kissing the Liver Bird perched on his chest.