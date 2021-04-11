Carragher criticises Liverpool star for ‘trying to do too much’ amid dry spell

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has accused Sadio Mane of ‘trying to do too much‘ in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The former defender believes the forward is looking to impress Jurgen Klopp after a relatively disappointing run of form.

The Senegal superstar has just seven goals to his name in the Premier League this season, a far cry from the numbers he’s posted in pervious terms – such as 22 in 36 in 2018/19.

On commentary duty for Sky Sports (quoted by HITC), Carragher suggested Mane should try to keep things simple if he wants to return to form.

“We have seen a lot from Mane of late. Maybe trying to do too much, running at people, desperate to make an impression because he has gone so long without a goal,” he said.

Liverpool are up against Real Madrid in the Champions League this week forthcoming, with the Reds tasked with overturning the 3-1 deficit picked up in the Spanish capital.

The six-times European champions will have to up their game in a big way if they are to continue their march to Istanbul this summer – but it’s not the first time we’ve been in this position and overcome it!