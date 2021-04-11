Carragher criticises Liverpool star for ‘trying to do too much’ amid dry spell

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has accused Sadio Mane of ‘trying to do too much‘ in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The former defender believes the forward is looking to impress Jurgen Klopp after a relatively disappointing run of form.

The Senegal superstar has just seven goals to his name in the Premier League this season, a far cry from the numbers he’s posted in pervious terms – such as 22 in 36 in 2018/19.

On commentary duty for Sky Sports (quoted by HITC), Carragher suggested Mane should try to keep things simple if he wants to return to form.

We have seen a lot from Mane of late. Maybe trying to do too much, running at people, desperate to make an impression because he has gone so long without a goal,” he said.

Mane isn’t having a bad season by all means, but he’s set the bar very high for himself in previous years

Liverpool are up against Real Madrid in the Champions League this week forthcoming, with the Reds tasked with overturning the 3-1 deficit picked up in the Spanish capital.

The six-times European champions will have to up their game in a big way if they are to continue their march to Istanbul this summer – but it’s not the first time we’ve been in this position and overcome it!

