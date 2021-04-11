Gary Lineker’s tweet after United done by VAR will resonate with every Liverpool fan

VAR has continued its ongoing rampage against football, with Gary Lineker responding to a dodgy call to disallow an opener from Manchester United during their clash with Tottenham.

The incident in question revolved around Scott McTominay’s errant arm raise, with the technology deeming the midfielder’s hand flick across Heung Min-Son’s face in the build-up an offence worthy of dismissing Edinson Cavani’s goal.

It’s extraordinary how ludicrous VAR has become. Not only with their many errors but that it sucks the life out of the game. The joy of celebrating, which is what makes football so special, has been completely diluted. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 11, 2021

The moment attracted a furor among Red Devils’ fans on the Twittersphere, which would have been delightful to bask in as a Liverpool fan had we not been dealt our own version of injustice just yesterday by those at Stockley Park.

READ MORE: ‘Will benefit the player but also his club’ – Marco van Basten makes Virgil van Dijk plea to Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Euros

With VAR continuing to fail to live up to its raison d’etre – improving the accuracy of officiating decisions (in case anyone has since forgotten) – and, by the admission of those within the sport, sucking the life out of football, why must we tolerate it any longer?

While we’ll likely be stuck with the technology for at least the rest of the season and, potentially, several more, the reality is that the experiment simply has not worked.

The occasionally extra-judicious nature of VAR would be forgivable were it not so inconsistently applied and somehow invisible where clearer offences arise.

Ultimately, however, when the process of celebration is impacted – the core spirit of the sport, that unites fans across the league – it becomes clear that it no longer has a place within football.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox