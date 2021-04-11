(Image) Grealish answers Trent’s question after match-winner against Villa

Posted by
(Image) Grealish answers Trent’s question after match-winner against Villa

It seems Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish have a budding friendship off the pitch.

Some time after the Reds’ 2-1 win over the Villains on Saturday afternoon, the Scouser took to Instagram to share a brilliant photo of himself kissing the Liver Bird on his chest after scoring the match-winner at the Kop end, leading with the caption ‘Are you not entertained!?

Grealish provided some sort of answer to the question, responding to the post with a crying and laughing emoji.

The Villa captain also notably backed Trent after an outstanding performance against Arsenal the week prior.

Take a look at the screen-grab below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top