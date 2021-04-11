(Image) Linda Pizzuti criticises ridiculous VAR decision in Liverpool game

Linda Pizzuti, wife of principle owner of Liverpool FC John W. Henry, has criticised VAR after a controversial decision in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Diogo Jota’s elbow was adjudged to be in an offside position in the build-up to what appeared to be a legitimate goal by Roberto Firmino.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the full-time whistle, Pizzuti shared a screenshot of what was displayed on Sky Sports when the VAR incident was being discussed, with the caption ‘Shadows over VAR‘.

We’re with you on this one, Linda! We’re with you.