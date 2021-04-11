(Image) Trent ‘likes’ Gary Lineker’s tweet about Liverpool-linked Barcelona starlet

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will have turned a few heads with his social media activity over the weekend.

It seems the Scouser managed to squeeze in a bit of El Clasico action – likely keeping an eye on Champions League opposition Real Madrid – as he ‘liked‘ a tweet by Gary Lineker which praised Barcelona starlet Pedri.

The Spaniard has been linked with Liverpool – the Mirror claim the Reds have approached the 18-year-old’s agents ahead of a potential move this summer.

Perhaps Trent would like Pedri as a team-mate? Or maybe it’s just a case of game recognising game…

Take a look at the screen-grab below.