Kenny Dalglish tips Steven Gerrard to be a strong contender for the Liverpool job ‘when it becomes available’

Kenny Dalglish has tipped Steven Gerrard for the Liverpool job “when it becomes available”, suggesting that the former Reds captain would be a strong contender for the role, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Englishman currently manages in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers, having led the Glasgow club to their first league title in a decade.

“I always thought he’d be a really good manager wherever he went,” the Scotsman said. “It’s hypothetical, the job’s not available. When it becomes available I’m sure Steven would be right up there in the contenders. He has done absolutely fantastic at Ibrox.”

READ MORE: ‘There is a limit’ – German journalist blasts Jurgen Klopp over Felix Brych comments after Madrid defeat

The return of former players to lead the management of the club they spent most of their careers with is one fraught with difficulties.

The emotional attachment between the ex-No.8 and the club – not to mention between the former player and fans – is ironclad, but as Frank Lampard has proven, even iron can become brittle and, worse yet, disintegrate.

Gerrard has already defeated his doubters with his accomplishments in Scotland, though we’re sure no one will need to remind the 40-year-old of the leap (without meaning any disrespect) between a role like Rangers and the job at Liverpool.

There are exceptions to the rule nonetheless, despite being few and far between, and so there is room for consideration in the future – though we’re by no means in any rush with Jurgen Klopp at the helm!

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox