‘LFC were clearly very keen’ – James Pearce issues update on potential pursuit of 12-goal former target

James Pearce replied to a fan’s question, regarding a potential move for Ismaila Sarr, confirming that he was not as of yet sure whether Liverpool’s interest in the forward remained.

The Watford star was thought to be on the club’s summer shortlist along with Diogo Jota, with the Reds eventually settling for the Wolves man.

“LFC were clearly ver keen on him a year ago, I’d need to check whether that interest remains,” the journalist responded on a Q&A for The Athletic. “He would certainly be a bit cheaper.”

Bringing Jota to Anfield proved to be one of the shrewdest bits of business Michael Edwards and the recruitment team have arranged, with the Portuguese registering an impressive 12 goals in 24 games across all competitions.

With Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen to further bolster his forward line in the upcoming window, however, it’s entirely possible that we could return to the Hornets for the signing of the Senegalese winger.

That being said, with a contract running until 2024, it’s equally likely that Liverpool may take their business elsewhere, with Watford within their own rights to charge a small fortune for the 23-year-old’s services.

