Liverpool contact agents of teenage Barcelona prodigy – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Barcelona prodigy Pedri, who is said to have been offered a new deal by the Catalan side.

That’s according to the Mirror, with their report over the weekend stating the Reds have moved to contact the agents of the 18-year-old.

Pedri is currently keeping former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho out of Barcelona’s starting XI, which speaks to his top-notch quality.

The aforementioned Mirror report suggests the Catalan side have moved to offer the youngster a new and improved deal to fend off interest from Liverpool.

For Liverpool, the potential signing of Pedri would represent something different, mainly operating as an attacking midfielder, but capable of filling on the left flank.

The Reds currently don’t have a player with the same skillset as the teenager, with Xherdan Shaqiri perhaps being the closest in terms of versatility up front.

Pedri is one of the most exciting talents in European football right now, and while the Spaniard supposedly being on Liverpool’s radar is encouraging, we’d urge fans to take this rumour with a pinch of salt.