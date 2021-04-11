Liverpool reportedly offered first-team star to Bayern Munich recently – AZ

Liverpool reportedly offered Gini Wijnaldum to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich recently, according to AZ.

The Reds No.5 is set to depart from the club on a free at the end of the season, should an extended contract fail to materialise, with Barcelona said to be leading the race for the Dutch international’s signature.

“In the summer, something should happen in the central midfield at Bayern to relieve Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka,” as appeared in the publication’s transfer news blog.

“As the AZ found out exclusively, Georginio “Gini” Wijnaldum was recently offered to Bayern by Liverpool FC.

“Munich know the 30-year-old Dutchman, whose contract is expiring, from the direct duels with Liverpool FC in the Champions League round of 16 of the 2018/19 season (0-0 and 1: 3) and appreciate him.”

While it would appear increasingly likely that the 30-year-old will seek pastures new come the season end, it’s extremely hard to believe that Liverpool are actively encouraging the process by offering Wijnaldum out to potential suitors.

Considering how pivotal Jurgen Klopp deems the midfielder to be for his first-XI, it just doesn’t make any sense – the German certainly wouldn’t endorse such actions.

That’s not to say we couldn’t see Bundesliga outfit being interested in acquiring the former Newcastle star’s services, should he extend his stay at Anfield, but we have to recommend a generous serving of salt when considering such a claim.

