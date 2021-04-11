New report claims Bayern considering hijacking LFC’s potential move for €40m rumoured Wijnaldum replacement – AZ

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for rumoured Liverpool target Florian Neuhaus, according to AZ.

With Gini Wijnaldum’s Anfield future still far from certain, amidst continuing links with Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona, the Reds have been previously linked with the Bundesliga star as a potential replacement for the Dutchman.

“Bavaria has another favorite for the center anyway: Florian Neuhaus (24) from Borussia Mönchengladbach,” as was written on the German publication’s transfer news blog. “Neuhaus has a contract with Borussia until 2024, but he can leave the club this summer for the transfer fee of 40 million euros.”

With the Borussia Monchengladbach star’s stock having risen this season, it’s entirely plausible that the Bavarians are interested, though it’s worth remembering that this report has come from the same publication claiming Liverpool had offered Wijnaldum out to Bayern.

Having registered 10 goal involvements in the Bundesliga so far, the German has certainly caught the eye in the middle of the park for Marco Rose’s side.

As previous expert analysis has suggested, however, the 24-year-old would appear to fit less comfortably as a Wijnaldum replacement than some might expect.

That’s not to say that Jurgen Klopp couldn’t mould the midfielder to fill the void left by the Dutch international’s potential departure, of course, as has been proven by our use of Gini in a more reserved role.

