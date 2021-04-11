Pearce issues Henderson injury update to offer Liverpool fans hope

Renowned Liverpool journalist James Pearce has provided a ray of hope with regard to Jordan Henderson’s injury recovery, confirming the possibility of the captain’s return before the end of the season.

The Englishman has been stuck on the sidelines since going off injured in the first-half of our 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat in February.

“Klopp has kept his cards close to his chest but the last I heard the hope was that Henderson would be back for the final few weeks of the season,” the reporter wrote in response to a fan’s question on The Athletic’s Aston Villa Q&A.

With a top four place still up for grabs – albeit dependent on our rivals dropping points between now and the end of the season – the return of the 30-year-old would provide a massive boost to our chances.

The No.14’s value to Jurgen Klopp is difficult to quantify, yet his absence is always near-tangible, with the side lacking that metaphorical football boot up the backside to steer us in the right direction.

In a time where the stands are absent and self-belief is, consequently in part, at a premium, having a well of inspiration like Henderson to call upon would be invaluable.

