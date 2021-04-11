Real Madrid dealt injury blow ahead of Liverpool visit

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is a doubt for Los Blancos’ trip to Liverpool this week after picking up an injury in El Clasico.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets cleared the 29-year-old out ahead of half-time, resulting in the stand-in right-back being taken off.

It’s a particularly heavy concern for Real Madrid, with manager Zinedine Zidane already forced to grind out results with a makeshift back four.

Sound familiar?

Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal are already out of the second-leg Champions League clash with Liverpool, and it seems Vazquez may be forced to join them on the side-lines.

MORE: Liverpool contact agents of teenage Barcelona prodigy – report

As ever, it’s a shame to see good players taken out of great games, and we’d rather both the Reds and Real Madrid field their strongest XIs.

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson for the second-leg, just as they’ve been without the quartet for a large portion of the season.

The Reds have it all to do on Wednesday night and will have to get the job done without the presence of fans inside Anfield.