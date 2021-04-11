(Video) Brilliant new angle shows Trent’s match-winning goal was near-impossible

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a glorious match-winning goal for Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, completing a comeback against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The visitors took the lead through Ollie Watkins, and the Reds thought they had equalised just before half-time, but Bobby Firmino’s strike was ruled out by a dodgy offside call.

Fans at home would have been ready to accept the 1-1 draw after Mo Salah got the equaliser for Liverpool and the clock struck 90 minutes – but Trent had other ideas.

Lurking around after an unsuccessful attack, the full-back latched onto a loose ball and leathered it into the bottom-right corner of Villa’s goal.

A unique angle of the strike has been shared by LFC TV, showing what the chance looked like from Trent’s point-of-view, and it’s a real eye-opener, showing just how difficult of a chance it really was.

Take a look at the awesome clip below.

An incredible angle of a 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 goal 😱 Look through the eyes of @TrentAA for today's winner 😍 pic.twitter.com/FrnCnxOZmJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2021