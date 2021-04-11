(Video) Harvey Elliott & Harry Wilson both assist in entertaining four-goal thriller

Young Liverpool stars Harvey Elliott and Harry Wilson went head-to-head yesterday as Blackburn Rovers travelled to Wales to take on Cardiff City.

Both on-loan wingers starred for their respective outfits, both assisting in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Elliott set-up Adam Armstrong, as he has many times this season, for the equaliser, taking the 18-year-old to an outstanding 16 goal contributions in 36 games.

Wilson one-upped his Liverpool team-mate and assisted both Cardiff goals – one for Will Vaulks and the other for Joe Ralls, taking the Welshman to 15 goal contributions this term.

Take a look at the video below – with footage via the Championship / EFL.