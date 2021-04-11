(Video) Pedri’s best bits as Liverpool make move to sign Barcelona wonderkid

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Barcelona prodigy Pedri, who is said to have been offered a new deal by the Catalan side to fend off the Reds.

That’s according to the Mirror, with journalist Tom Hopkinson stating the Premier League champions have approached the Spaniard’s agents ahead of a possible summer move.

MORE: Liverpool contact agents of teenage Barcelona prodigy – report

Pedri is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe – but for those who haven’t seen much of the rising Barcelona star, we’ve found a good highlights reel of the 18-year-old, which you can watch below.