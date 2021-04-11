(Video) Trent’s game-winning goal is even better with French commentary

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the hero on Saturday afternoon, striking home the game-winning goal in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

It comes after Gareth Southgate unexpectedly chose to not include the Scouser in his latest England squad, so it was extra sweet for the full-back to bag such a strike at the Kop End in added time.

Sky Sports are often the butt of bad commentary jokes when it comes to covering Liverpool, among others – but the same simply cannot be said of France’s RMC Sport over the weekend.

In the video below, you can hear the commentator expertly hyping up the action and getting the listener excited in the build-up for the goal. Have a listen!

Trent's game-winning goal is even better with French commentary 🔊pic.twitter.com/4xzKtfFmfQ — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) April 11, 2021