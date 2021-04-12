Bayern Munich reject chance to sign Liverpool midfielder this summer – report

Bayern Munich have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer this summer.

That’s according to somewhat reliable German outlet Abendzeitung, who are typically accurate where it concerns the Bavarians.

As it stands, Wijnaldum’s contract at Anfield will run out at the end of the season and he’ll be free to join any club interested in his services.

It appears Bayern will not be an option for the Dutchman, but there’s no doubt he’ll have plenty of options on the table, if Liverpool aren’t able to sign off on a new contract for the 30-year-old.

For us at Empire of the Kop, we’d love to see Wijnaldum with a pen in his hand and a new contract on the table in front of him – but as time goes on, that looks more and more unlikely.

If our No.5 does indeed leave at the end of the season, he’ll depart as a true modern legend of the club, central to the success we’ve enjoyed over the last few years.