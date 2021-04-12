Gary Neville makes bold Champions League claim about Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid clash

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville doesn’t think Liverpool are capable of turning around the 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid at Anfield this week.

To be fair, the Reds have it all to do after the lacklustre performance against Los Blancos in the Spanish capital last week, but you can never rule us out where the Champions League is concerned.

The key for Liverpool will be the all-important away goal, with a 2-0 win at Anfield enough to ensure progression – easier said than done, mind you.

Speaking on his podcast, Neville says the Reds have looked weak at home this season and isn’t convinced they’ve got it in them to get the job done on Wednesday night.

“They were poor in Madrid in midweek, really poor. They have left themselves a lot to do,” he said.

“I’m not sure they have got it in them to do it, because at Anfield they have not been great, even against Aston Villa they are scrambling to win in the last minute.

“Crowd in, it’s a different story, but I think they are going to go out of the Champions League. I might be wrong.”

To be fair to Gary, he has covered himself by stating it’d be a different story with the Anfield faithful cheering on the team – and ending his prediction with ‘I might be wrong’ – ha!