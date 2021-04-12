Liverpool face competition for Serie A hot-shot, claims Italian journalist

Liverpool are repeatedly being linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, but Italian journalist Ciro Venerato claims the Reds will face stiff competition from Milan as well as Roma for the striker.

According to the reporter, as cited by our friends over at SempreMilan, the Rossoneri have made contact with the Serbia international’s camp.

Liverpool are credited with interest in the 21-year-old by Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who also name Manchester United and Real Madrid as potential suitors.

Fiorentina have endured a stuttering form this season, but Vlahovic has powered on and turned out top drawer performances every week thus far.

The Serbian represents a different type of striker for Liverpool than what they have now, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and even Divock Origi more technically inclined.

The 21-year-old is the kind of striker we’ve not seen at Anfield since Christian Benteke and Andy Carroll, a bit more a physical and aerial presence in the box.

Although promising, it shouldn’t be expected that Vlahovic would start most games for Liverpool, with the aforementioned Firmino and Jota the go-to pair for Jurgen Klopp as it stands.

All that being said, we’d urge fans to take this rumour with a pinch of salt for now.