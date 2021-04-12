Liverpool predicted XI v. Real Madrid: Jurgen Klopp set to drop two stars

Liverpool are up against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night and it promises to be a scorcher.

The Reds are 3-1 down from the first leg and have it all to do when Los Blancos make the trip to Anfield this week.

Liverpool don’t have any fresh injury concerns, but Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has already been ruled out through injury, and it looks unlikely Lucas Vazquez will make an appearance.

Off the back of an entertaining 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League over the weekend, the Reds will be feeling prepared.

But Jurgen Klopp has a couple of big decisions to make, especially after Naby Keita’s embarrassing showing in the Spanish capital last week.

Here’s how we think the boss will line-up…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have an unchanged back four of Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

A midfield trio of Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara seems likely, with Jordan Henderson still out injured and Keita underperforming in the reverse fixture.

Up top should be Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane from kick-off – but expect to see Diogo Jota (who started against Villa) come off the bench as an impact sub, as that seems to be when he’s most potent.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Phillips, Kabak, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Firmino