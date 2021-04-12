Liverpool staff’s opinion of Tsimikas shifts; hints at different role next season

Kostas Tsimikas has got off to a stuttering start at Anfield in his debut season, making just one Premier League appearance thus far.

The Greece international is highly regarded in his home-land, and many supporters have wondered why he hasn’t featured more.

There have been plenty of games this season where it’d have been wise to rest Andy Robertson and hand Tsimikas a start, but the Scotland ace has soldiered on, making 42 appearances so far.

A new report in The Athletic may offer some answers, with Liverpool’s staff said to be seeing progress in the summer signing in training, suggesting he wasn’t up to par prior.

Ben Davies is experiencing something similar on Merseyside, yet to make his debut for the Reds after switching from Preston over the winter.

Tsimikas’ apparent rise in training suggests the Greek may have a bigger role to play at Liverpool next season, which will surely be music to Robertson’s ears.

Three years younger than the Scot, the former Olympiacos star can be seen as a protégé of sorts to Robbo.

On the opposite side of the pitch, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in a similar boat this season, making 37 appearances, but with Academy graduate Neco Williams waiting in the shadows.