Merson criticises Liverpool after 2-1 win and ponders Thiago involvement: “It’s a surprise to me”

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has criticised Liverpool after the Reds ‘fell over the line’ in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Adding to this, the former Arsenal midfielder took aim at Thiago Alcantara and the Premier League champions’ coaching staff by asking why the Spaniard isn’t involved in such important games.

“They weren’t very good, Liverpool,” said Merson – as quoted by the Echo. “They fell over the line. There’s something missing, the clicks are not happening at the moment.

“The midfield three of Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Fabinho is not going to put the ball through the eye of a needle.

“I just cannot believe Thiago doesn’t play in games like this when Villa are going to sit back. It’s a surprise to me.”

To us, it seems obvious, as was the case with Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp chose to rest a few of his key players ahead of the make-or-break clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.

Furthermore, to simply dismiss Villa is laughable, given the season they’re enjoying and the one Liverpool are enduring – not to mention the score-line should have been 3-1 anyway, after Roberto Firmino had what appeared to be a legitimate goal ruled out after a VAR review adjudged Diogo Jota’s elbow to be in an illegal position.