Real Madrid dealt defensive crisis as another centre-half a doubt for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid are facing what could be a defensive fitness crisis as they travel to Merseyside this week to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

Some time after El Clasico, Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin took to Twitter to share a worrying update for fans of Los Blancos.

As you can see in the tweet below, defender Militao is a doubt for the clash with Liverpool at Anfield this week after ‘feeling some discomfort’ toward the end of the 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the weekend.

Lucas Vazquez, who played well against Liverpool in the reverse fixture, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season

Also mentioned in Valentin’s tweet is Dani Carvajal, who – like captain Sergio Ramos – will not travel to Liverpool to take on the Reds this week.

That means Real Madrid could be set to face the Premier League champions without Ramos, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez, Carvajal and now Militao.

As ever, it’s a shame to see good players taken out of great games, and we’d rather both Liverpool and Los Blancos field their strongest XIs.

The Reds will be without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson for the second-leg, just as they’ve been without the quartet for a large portion of the season.

