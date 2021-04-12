Real Madrid team news confirmed: Five first-team players miss Liverpool clash

Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Champions League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Los Blancos travel to Merseyside this week ahead of Wednesday night’s evening kick-off, but will be without five of their first-team regulars.

The most notable absentee is Sergio Ramos, but fellow stars Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane and Daniel Carvajal join their captain on the side-lines.

Defender Eder Militao makes the cut, but is a doubt for the starting XI after feeling some discomfort during El Clasico over the weekend.

As ever, it’s a shame to see good players taken out of great games, and we’d rather both Liverpool and the Spaniards field their strongest XIs but that won’t be the case on Wednesday night.

The Reds aren’t lacking in fitness woes themselves and will be without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson for the second leg, just as they’ve been without the quartet for a large portion of the season.

Liverpool will kick-off against Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night at 8PM BST.