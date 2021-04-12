Some Liverpool fans react to Pedri transfer news: “Bags of talent”

Liverpool are reportedly interested in rising Barcelona star Pedri, who is said to have been offered a bumper new deal by the Catalan side.

That’s according to the Mirror, with their report over the weekend stating the Reds have moved to contact the agents of the 18-year-old ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Pedri is currently keeping former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho out of Barcelona’s starting XI, which speaks to his top-notch quality.

The aforementioned Mirror report suggests the Catalan side have moved to offer the youngster a new and improved deal to fend off interest from Liverpool.

Coutinho is – in part – being kept out of the Barcelona side because of Pedri’s meteoric rise this season

Pedri is one of the most exciting talents in European football right now, and while the Spaniard supposedly being on Liverpool’s radar is encouraging, we’d urge fans to take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

That being said, many supporters have been reacting to the transfers news on social media, with opinions ranging from ‘he has bags of talent’ – get him, and ‘we’re too skint’ to make the deal work.

Take a look at some selected tweets below.

