Some Liverpool fans react to Pedri transfer news: “Bags of talent”

Liverpool are reportedly interested in rising Barcelona star Pedri, who is said to have been offered a bumper new deal by the Catalan side.

That’s according to the Mirror, with their report over the weekend stating the Reds have moved to contact the agents of the 18-year-old ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Pedri is currently keeping former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho out of Barcelona’s starting XI, which speaks to his top-notch quality.

The aforementioned Mirror report suggests the Catalan side have moved to offer the youngster a new and improved deal to fend off interest from Liverpool.

Pedri is one of the most exciting talents in European football right now, and while the Spaniard supposedly being on Liverpool’s radar is encouraging, we’d urge fans to take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

That being said, many supporters have been reacting to the transfers news on social media, with opinions ranging from ‘he has bags of talent’ – get him, and ‘we’re too skint’ to make the deal work.

Take a look at some selected tweets below.

This is way to risky 70million on a 18yr old yes he has bags of talent but he still needs to grow in this Barca team — Trentinho 🔴 (@LFC_lankzz) April 11, 2021

We are too skint — 🤩 (@lfcjohnnie) April 11, 2021

Do you think he can handle the PL. Great player but really slight frame — Monsif Elalami (@Monstaza) April 11, 2021

Upgrade from that finished farmers club tbf — . (@FLX203) April 11, 2021

He would be a great signing, was brilliant yesterday 🙏 https://t.co/tkL2ZwWmSK — Nathan Brauner (@nathan_brauner1) April 11, 2021

Don't they still owe us money for Coutinho? Surely we can hold them to random over that haha — MediocreMale (@mediocre_male) April 11, 2021

Liverpool is always buying players on social media. It starts online and end online with no purchase — Shogsy (@cashoggy) April 10, 2021

Nah pedri is staying fs he’s spanish and Barcelona is his dream. He’s young and will want to continue, Liverpool or any other club won’t be good enough — criz (@mutouvhs) April 12, 2021

We have James Balagizi — Jordan Raeys (@Joraeys) April 11, 2021