(Video) Klopp bursts into laughter when reminded of LFC’s poor home form

Jurgen Klopp has such a magnetic personality – it’s one of the big reasons Liverpool fans adore him.

The Reds boss spoke with LFC TV after his side’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League over the weekend.

Just before the interview started, he asked someone off-camera when the last time Liverpool won at Anfield was and burst into laughter when told it was before Christmas.

To be fair to Klopp – it’s laughable – may as well, otherwise you’ll cry! Haha!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV (skip to 7:50 on YouTube).