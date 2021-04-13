Forbes announce football rich list: $4.1B Liverpool valued higher than Man City & PSG

Liverpool have been ranked as the fifth most valuable football club in the world on Forbes’ new rich list at a whopping $4.1 billion (£3 billion).

The Reds sit $100 million higher than Premier League rivals and a significantly larger $1.6 billion ahead of Ligue 1 giants PSG.

You can see a visual breakdown of the top ten most valuable football clubs below, via B/R Football – in which you’ll notice Liverpool sit well ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs too.

Barcelona take the top spot as the world's most valuable team, per @Forbes 💰 pic.twitter.com/bhi9pc2o1n — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 12, 2021

It should be no surprise to see Barcelona and Real Madrid in the top two spots, but Manchester United have lost their spot in third to reigning European champions Bayern Munich.

It’s a little shocking to see Serie A giants Juventus haven’t made the top ten, but they’re ranked 11th with a value of $1.95 billion – so not too far off Spurs.

Liverpool are big winners here and owners FSG will be thrilled to see their work is paying off, with an 88% change over the last two years, as per Forbes.

Back in 2016, the Reds were named the eighth most valuable club – behind Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea – at $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion – adjusted for inflation).