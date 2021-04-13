Klopp throws down gauntlet in pre-Real Madrid press conference: “I’m in the mood for this”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t messing around in his press conference ahead of his side’s Champions League second leg tie with Real Madrid.

The German told journalists that only negativity can come from speaking to the media before games and the Reds will do their talking on the pitch at Anfield.

Take a look at James Pearce’s tweet below for Klopp’s full quote.

Klopp: "The only way a press conference can be influential is in a negative way. I'm already completely in the mood for this game. Whatever we want in this tie we have to show tomorrow night on the pitch, not here." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 13, 2021

It’s good to hear the boss is “completely in the mood for this” the day before kick-off, with Liverpool leaving themselves with everything to do after falling 3-1 in the clash in Madrid.

The goal for the Reds will be to take an early lead, defend well and secure overturn the score-line by bagging a second goal.

A 2-0 win is all that’s needed for the reining Premier League champions to clinch victory, and we at Empire of the Kop – as ever – are backing the lads to get the job done, even without the Anfield faithful spurring them on.