Liverpool put on red alert as linked Ligue 1 starlet refuses new contract – The Athletic

Liverpool-linked midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly refused to sign a new contract with Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

That’s according to the reliable David Ornstein, who claims in his report for The Athletic the 18-year-old has announced his intention to leave the French club at the end of the season.

Camavinga has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, as reported by Spanish outlet SPORT, who also credit Real Madrid and Manchester United with interest.

As stated in The Athletic report, the 18-year-old’s contract is set to run until 2022, but by confirming his plans ahead of time, Rennes could look to pick up a hefty transfer fee this summer instead of allowing the Frenchman to leave next year for nought.

Camavinga is valued at £54 million by Transfermarkt, which at just 18-years-old really speaks to the quality and insane potential the youngster possesses.

Although probably as pie-in-the-sky as the rumours linking Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland with moves to Anfield, if Liverpool were to sign the Rennes starlet it would send a resounding message of intent around Europe.