Liverpool put on red alert as linked Ligue 1 starlet refuses new contract – The Athletic

Liverpool-linked midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly refused to sign a new contract with Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

That’s according to the reliable David Ornstein, who claims in his report for The Athletic the 18-year-old has announced his intention to leave the French club at the end of the season.

Camavinga has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, as reported by Spanish outlet SPORT, who also credit Real Madrid and Manchester United with interest.

Camavinga could soon be plying his trade in the Premier League

As stated in The Athletic report, the 18-year-old’s contract is set to run until 2022, but by confirming his plans ahead of time, Rennes could look to pick up a hefty transfer fee this summer instead of allowing the Frenchman to leave next year for nought.

Camavinga is valued at £54 million by Transfermarkt, which at just 18-years-old really speaks to the quality and insane potential the youngster possesses.

Although probably as pie-in-the-sky as the rumours linking Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland with moves to Anfield, if Liverpool were to sign the Rennes starlet it would send a resounding message of intent around Europe.

