Patson Daka’s agent says “it’s time for a new challenge” amid Liverpool rumours

The agent of Red Bull Salzburg star Patson Daka believes it’s time for his client to have a “new challenge”, when asked about the 22-year-old’s future plans.

The Zambia international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool of late, as per Goal, so the timing of this comment will certainly pique the interest of supporters.

When asked about his client’s future, Frederic Kanoute said: “I think it’s time for a new challenge at the end of the season, he really got going this season. He is developing almost daily,” as quoted by SI.

While Daka’s agent’s comments are intriguing, they’re not to suggest he’s nailed-on for a move to Anfield, so we continue to urge Liverpool fans to take the rumours with a pinch of salt.

That being said, the Zambia international would undoubtedly be a solid signing for the Reds, with the young striker boasting 64 goals in 115 appearances for Salzburg.

The Reds were in the market for a new striker last summer, with a well documented attempted move for Timo Werner before picking up Diogo Jota from Wolves.

