Patson Daka’s agent says “it’s time for a new challenge” amid Liverpool rumours

The agent of Red Bull Salzburg star Patson Daka believes it’s time for his client to have a “new challenge”, when asked about the 22-year-old’s future plans.

The Zambia international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool of late, as per Goal, so the timing of this comment will certainly pique the interest of supporters.

When asked about his client’s future, Frederic Kanoute said: “I think it’s time for a new challenge at the end of the season, he really got going this season. He is developing almost daily,” as quoted by SI.

MORE: Liverpool put on red alert as linked Ligue 1 starlet refuses new contract – The Athletic

While Daka’s agent’s comments are intriguing, they’re not to suggest he’s nailed-on for a move to Anfield, so we continue to urge Liverpool fans to take the rumours with a pinch of salt.

That being said, the Zambia international would undoubtedly be a solid signing for the Reds, with the young striker boasting 64 goals in 115 appearances for Salzburg.

The Reds were in the market for a new striker last summer, with a well documented attempted move for Timo Werner before picking up Diogo Jota from Wolves.