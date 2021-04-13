(Video) Harvey Elliott’s 11th assist of the season for Blackburn Rovers from the weekend

Another weekend goes by, another Harvey Elliott clip for your enjoyment!

The teenager is doing the business in the Championship and made it 11 assists for the season for Blackburn Rovers, the club where he is spending the season on loan.

Elliott played a lovely ball with his weaker right-foot for Adam Armstrong, the man who has so often finished off his creative passes, and the striker smartly found the back of the net.

We hope Elliott will now keep his spot in the team until the summer and rack up a few more goal contributions before showing Jurgen Klopp and the backroom staff what he can do in pre-season.

We think there’s a decent chance Elliott will be part of the squad next term as a bench option for the Reds.