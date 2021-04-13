(Video) Harvey Elliott’s full performance v Cardiff: Tricks, passes and right-footed assist for LFC wonderkid

Harvey Elliott is the real deal, folks.

And if you didn’t know already, you might be swayed after seeing this video of his weekend performance.

The on-loan Liverpool youngster is starring regularly for Blackburn Rovers – and this video shows another very strong outing – this time against Cardiff.

Elliott racked up his 11th assist of the season, but produced a number of lovely passes and flicks to create chances for his temporary side…

If he can already do this in the Championship at 18-years-old (it was his birthday a week ago), then it’s pretty much certain that he’ll be a Premier League player.

How good he’ll end up though is up to him. Jurgen Klopp trusts his ability plenty and will give him more chances to shine in pre-season. We can’t wait.

