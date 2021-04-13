(Video) Klopp sends warning to Zidane ahead of Champions League clash: “We will go for it”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appreciates that his team need to up their performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, but believes the 3-1 result in Spain means the Reds can “go for it” with little to lose.

It serves as a warning for Zinedine Zidane, who will be well aware of what happened when bitter rivals Barcelona travelled to Merseyside with a handsome lead in the Champions League.

Liverpool will no doubt be targeting a 2-0 win at Anfield, but will have to defend a lot better against Real Madrid on the second time of asking otherwise they’ll be forced to out-score the Spaniards on aggregate.

Take a look at our video below from Klopp’s press conference this afternoon – with credit to UEFA.

🗣️ "When you're 3-1 down it looks like you don't have a lot to lose, so we will go for it." Jurgen Klopp says #LFC haven't thrown in the towel, as the Reds prepare to take on Real Madrid 💪 #UCL pic.twitter.com/MSzWWC5w7P — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 13, 2021