(Video) Klopp sends warning to Zidane ahead of Champions League clash: “We will go for it”

Posted by
(Video) Klopp sends warning to Zidane ahead of Champions League clash: “We will go for it”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appreciates that his team need to up their performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, but believes the 3-1 result in Spain means the Reds can “go for it” with little to lose.

It serves as a warning for Zinedine Zidane, who will be well aware of what happened when bitter rivals Barcelona travelled to Merseyside with a handsome lead in the Champions League.

Liverpool will no doubt be targeting a 2-0 win at Anfield, but will have to defend a lot better against Real Madrid on the second time of asking otherwise they’ll be forced to out-score the Spaniards on aggregate.

Take a look at our video below from Klopp’s press conference this afternoon – with credit to UEFA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top