(Video) Musialowski scores another Messi-goal in 6-1 hammering of Leeds U18s

Liverpool U18s have some very exciting young talents on board right now.

Perhaps none more so than Mateusz Musialowski, although Kaide Gordon and James Balagazi will also fairly stake a claim to be no.1!

They most recently battered Leeds U18s 6-1, with the aforementioned trio shining, alongside Max Woltman, who scored two goals again.

Musialowski came onto the field on the hour mark, but still managed to show what he can do.

In the 86th minute, the Pole scored a goal had plenty of Lionel Messi about it – picking the ball up on the right-side of the penalty area, cutting inside, sitting a defender down with a fake shot and then calmly placing the ball into the corner…

It’s no wonder the youngster is compared to the legendary Argentine stylistically.

