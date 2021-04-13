(Video) ‘Oh My God…’ ‘How?’ Mics pick up Trent’s reaction to disallowed goal v Aston Villa

We wouldn’t be able to write this piece with such a jovial tone if it wasn’t for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s beautiful winner in stoppage time, but it happened, so we can!

The man in question was as baffled as we were by the decision from the shambolic VAR to disallow Roberto Firmino’s initial equaliser v Aston Villa on Saturday.

‘Oh my God! How?!’ he said, as the goal was chalked out following the finding that a blurry version of Diogo Jota’s elbow had maybe strayed a millimetre beyond the defender’s foot.

Thankfully, Jurgen Klopp stoked them up at half-time and we emerged eventual winners – and are still very much in the top four race – with Leicester City now just four points ahead of us.

Skip to 4:18 in the footage and listen for yourself: