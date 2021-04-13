(Video) Pure Emotion: Watch new footage of how Liverpool mobbed Trent following worldy winner v Villa

Liverpool snatched a late winner for the first time in very long while at the weekend, and we’re still buzzing from it.

Hopefully, it’ll inject the emotion needed to help us potentially get past Real Madrid on Wednesday, although the Spaniards are heavy favourites following the 3-1 result last week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s lovely goal led to his team-mates mobbing him v Aston Villa – and you can see at the end of this video how much it meant to them all.

They all come up to the much-discussed right-back and congratulate him.

It’s been ages since we saw this kind of celebration. They’re usually so dull, due to the threat of VAR chalking it off and the lack of fans to enjoy it with – but we want to see more of this.

Well done, lads.