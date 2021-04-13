(Video) Salah stars in hilarious new ad poking fun at social media know-it-alls

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are in a hilarious new Mastercard advert which makes fun of armchair experts.

And by armchair experts, we’re referring to those of us who sit behind a screen – be it the TV or a PC – and think they know better than the players on the field. To be fair, we’re guilty of it too, so don’t worry!

In the video below, you can see Salah star in the brilliant ad, with the aid of Henderson and Ox, as the trio antagonise the moaning fan watching along before celebrating a Liverpool goal by the Egyptian star.

Take a look at the funny video below.

Mo Salah’s hilarious new ad from LiverpoolFC

