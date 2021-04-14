Ex-Chelsea star fears Champions League reunion with Liverpool more than Real Madrid

Former Chelsea and Liverpool man Joe Cole revealed that he’d prefer for the London side to come up against Real Madrid over the Reds in the Champions League semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to face the La Liga holders tonight in the second-leg of their quarter-final, needing a big performance to overcome a 3-1 deficit suffered in the first-leg.

“You’d take Real Madrid in the semi-final over Liverpool, I think. Real Madrid have fallen a long way,” Joe Cole told BT Sport after Chelsea’s aggregate victory over Porto in the competition.

READ MORE: Liverpool defenders slammed by Spanish journalist; two players’ performances labelled not fit for ‘Europa League level’

With Thomas Tuchel’s side having had to face comparatively poorer opposition in the quarter-finals, one might urge the former Red to be more cautious before ruling out the Spanish outfit.

That being said, we’d certainly back ourselves to make it all the way through to final if we found it in ourselves to successfully climb the mountain ahead of us.

Given the hardship we’ve suffered, it would be a remarkable end to the season to lift silverware – particularly the finest on offer in club football.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox