Ex-Liverpool striker urges Reds to ‘steal’ 12-goal Bundesliga star from Manchester United

Fabio Borini has advised Liverpool to steal Manchester United’s rumoured transfer target, Jadon Sancho, this summer, as reported by CaughtOffside.

The former Reds striker argued that the Borussia Dortmund star would be a suitable addition to add much-needed depth to the forward line, an area that is said to be a priority for Jurgen Klopp in the upcoming transfer window.

“Looking at Liverpool’s competitors I think more depth in the attacking positions would do the team good,” the Italian said. “Jadon Sancho would be a great signing and it would be fun to steal him from Man United.”

READ MORE: ‘Maybe he was disappointed’ – France legend suggests Liverpool at fault for former target’s dip in form

In terms of the kind of profile of forward we’re expecting the recruitment to go for, Sancho would certainly fit the bill as a young, well-rounded player who could grow with the squad.

However, with a £100m plus figure being touted – even with FSG’s reported financial backing likely – we at the EOTK would have to cast serious doubt over whether Liverpool would move for the Englishman.

If we’re going to bolster the forward line, it’ll most likely be with a target either outside of Europe’s top five leagues – for instance, a Patson Daka – or someone filing out for a lower-placed team, like Raphinha of Leeds United.

That being said, nabbing Sancho out from underneath our rivals’ noses would be somewhat satisfying, should the funds happen to materialise to make the potential move a reality.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox