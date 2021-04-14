(Image) Barcelona have to photoshop Coutinho into squad photo and internet goes mad

Coutinho left Liverpool to join Barcelona and fulfil his footballing dreams, but while the transfer fee we got for him enabled us to rebuild and conquer, he has endured an enormous drop-off.

So much is his angst with Barca, who simply don’t play him, fit or not, it looks like our former no.10 didn’t fancy being in the squad photo – so Barca photoshopped him in instead.

You’d have thought a billionaire organisation could spend a little more money on a designer capable of making it look a little more seamless, but apparently not!

Coutinho will hopefully get a permanent exit this summer – with Barca surely willing to cut their losses and accept between £30m and £40m.

Don’t go thinking he’d get a move back to Anfield, though – that ship has sailed.

This is the dream Coutinho backstabbed us for btw😭 pic.twitter.com/KjpODJJ9KU — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) April 13, 2021