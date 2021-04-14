(Image) Liverpool v Real Madrid team news confirmed as Thiago remains benched

The Champions League has returned to Anfield, with Liverpool facing a mountain to climb at home as the Reds host Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s gone for a somewhat more cautious XI tonight, as his side looks to address the 3-1 deficit incurred in the Spanish capital.

Alisson Becker starts between the sticks despite concerns over the Brazilian’s training ground absence, with Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips partnering in central defence.

Thiago Alcantara has been left out of the midfield once more, with a midfield trio of Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner favoured once more.

Up top, Bobby Firmino holds on to his spot since being returned to the starting-XI against Aston Villa, alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, as Diogo Jota drops to the bench.

You can catch the full team news below:

