(Image) Marca’s front page Abbey Road remake ridiculed ahead of Liverpool v Madrid

Marca are known for their Madrid-focused stories and for the occasional dodgy front page – a tradition the publication has chosen to uphold with its cover for the La Liga giants’ impending visit to Anfield this evening.

Bearing a recreation of The Beatles’ famous Abbey Road album, the paper depicts Luka Modric, Vinicus Jr., Toni Kroos, and Karim Benzema in the places of the Liverpool band members.

Real Madrid playing in Merseyside this evening so Marca's front cover has transported them to north-west London. They're not playing QPR 😂 pic.twitter.com/rPKcHM40rR — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) April 14, 2021

This is so bad we think we love it. 'Semis Road' is by far the worst attempt at a pun of 'Abbey Road' ever Abbey Road is of course in NW London – not Liverpool. As @PhilKitro mentions, they're not playing QPR At least pay attention to detail and have Vinícius Júnior bootless pic.twitter.com/2CvGgC1TNB — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 14, 2021

When a Beatles reference goes wrong! As well as this being in London, they haven't even bothered to photoshop Vinicius Junior in bare feet :) https://t.co/xILR3YpCD0 — Dave Tindall (@DaveTindallgolf) April 14, 2021

Putting aside the sheer horror of the headline, playing on ‘Abbey Road’, it appears those in Spain seem to have missed the fact that the location in question is actually based in London – not Liverpool.

With a 3-1 deficit to make up against the La Liga holders, Liverpool have something of a mountain to climb without the Anfield faithful behind them.

It’s a big ask of the side without the fans, but big performances in Europe are our forte, so we certainly won’t be ruling anything out.

Hopefully, once the tie is wrapped up this evening, we’ll be seeing front covers with the Real Madrid stars departing L4 with suitcases and dour looks as a forlorn Zinedine Zidane holds up the rear.

