Leipzig fear £34m star increasingly likely to leave amid Liverpool links – report

RB Leipzig are concerned that star defender Ibrahima Konate is increasingly likely to leave the club with each positive performance, as reported by BILD (via the Mirror).

The Frenchman has a release clause of £34m according to the Mirror, though Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk has claimed that this could actually be as low as £28.1m-£29.4m.

Liverpool are deemed to be the current front-runners for the 21-year-old’s signature in the summer window, as the club looks to bolster its defensive options in light of the injury crisis suffered in the backline this season.

The centre-half started his first game for the German outfit at the weekend in a 4-1 victory for Julian Nagelsmann’s men over Werder Bremen since his return from an ankle injury.

With Konate reportedly possessing a higher talent ceiling than his Bayern Munich-bound defensive partner, Dayot Upamecano, who we were allegedly also tracking, the links to Liverpool are undoubtedly exciting.

That being said, we would be remiss not to consider the young centre-back’s injury record, which will have certainly set the alarm bells ringing given our own struggles in that area.

If the recruitment team and the medical department are convinced that the Leipzig star could overcome his prior battles with injury, however, we’d be foolish not to help guarantee the future of our backline with the potential signing.

