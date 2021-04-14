Liverpool condemn ‘unacceptable and shameful behaviour’ after Real Madrid team bus damaged

Liverpool have released a statement in response to the damaging of the Real Madrid team bus as it drove into Anfield, as reported by BBC Sport.

A window was shattered, with footage circulating on social media showing staff clearing broken glass from the bus itself prior to the impending clash between the two sides in the Champions League quarter-finals.

“We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening,” a spokesperson for the club said.

“It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals.

“We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused.

“We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

The Spanish giants were greeted by supporters in the streets, with it being reported that some objects had been thrown while the vehicle travelled to the Reds’ stadium.

While we at the EOTK are always appreciative of the fans’ passion, we don’t condone the actions of the small minority responsible.

Jurgen Klopp’s men go into the tie needing two goals without reply, as a minimum, to overcome a 3-1 deficit suffered in the Spanish capital.