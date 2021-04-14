Liverpool defenders slammed by Spanish journalist; two players’ performances labelled not fit for ‘Europa League level’

Spanish journalist Felipe del Campo has accused Trent Alexander-Arnold of issuing a “woeful defensive display” in the Champions League and labelled Ozan Kabak’s and Nathaniel Phillips’ recent performance as being lower than Europa League level.

The Reds succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium last week, handing the side a mountain to climb in the return fixture at Anfield.

“I didn’t say that Liverpool are a conference league team, I said that the level that Liverpool’s centre backs showed the other day is not even a Europa League team,” the reporter later clarified on Radio Marca (via Sport Witness).

In fairness to Del Campo, we were most certainly far from our brilliant best in Spain and, to be completely honest, fortunate that the scoreline did not further reflect Zinedine Zidane’s men’s dominance.

All things considered, however, a two-goal deficit to make up for in a stadium that has granted us many special European nights – not to mention comebacks – doesn’t seem entirely impossible.

We’ll be lacking our x-factor in the fans, of course, but if we can muster the kind of relentless, dogged spirit conjured in the final moments of our 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend, we may stand a chance.

