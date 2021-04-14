Liverpool star admits on Spanish podcast ‘it would be nice to come back’ to La Liga

Liverpool shotstopper Adrian has conceded that “it would be nice” to return to La Liga at some point, as reported on Cadena Ser’s El Larguero podcast (via Sport Witness).

The No.13 has fallen down the pecking order since being overlooked for the Reds’ second Champions League group stage meeting with Ajax in December.

“In December the coach decided that another player should play ahead of me, I have to work to fix it,” the Spaniard said.

“My contract is running out this season and the club told me that they are happy with me, but you have to sit down and talk things out.

“There are 20 teams in La Liga. [Claudio] Bravo and Joel [Robles] have done well [for Betis].

“I still have a lot of football left. I’ve been away for nine years and it would be nice to come back, why lie?”

Does Adrian have a future at Liverpool?

By the player’s own admission, the Liverpool hierarchy does seem to be considering extending his Anfield career; a decision that would benefit the club particularly, given that we’re unlikely to find a more talented third-choice keeper.

That being said, at the age of 34, few could begrudge the former West Ham star a return to his native Spain to play out the last few years of his career.

From our point of view here at the Empire of the Kop, it would be a shame to see Adrian go, though we would certainly respect the decision should it come to pass.

