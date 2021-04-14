‘Maybe he was disappointed’ – France legend suggests Liverpool at fault for former target’s dip in form

Manuel Amoros has suggested that Duje Caleta-Car’s recent dip in form for Marseille could be down to the disappointment at not signing for Liverpool during the January transfer window.

The centre-half was considered likely for an Anfield switch, though with a move failing to materialise the club finalised a loan move for Ozan Kabak instead.

“He disappoints me, he is sluggish, I saw him operating at a higher level,” the France legend was quoted as saying by L’Equipe (via the Echo).

“In this new system, you have to be attentive to movement, mark the opponent tightly and this is not the case.

“Maybe he was disappointed that he did not sign for Liverpool in the winter, but he needs to move on and not forget the club who are paying him, even in the summer.

“Put him on the bench and let his competitors play a bit. That could allow him to refocus.”

With the Croatian having appeared happy to make the move to Merseyside, we could certainly understand his frustration with it all falling apart at the last minute.

Nonetheless, with us being extremely likely to add to our defensive ranks in the summer with at least one new centre-half, the 24-year-old would be best-placed to ensure that Liverpool consider him once more at the season end by improving his performances in Ligue 1.

Ibrahima Konate and our loan signing from Schalke would appear to be the most likely options to bolster the back four, but Caleta-Car could very well work himself into Jurgen Klopp’s plans if he finishes the term on a high.

